 Fidson Healthcare Reports 256% Growth in Profit Before Tax — Nigeria Today
Fidson Healthcare Reports 256% Growth in Profit Before Tax

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

• Proposes 400% increase in Dividend Payout. By Daniels Ekugo Indigenous Pharmaceutical industry giant, Fidson Healthcare Plc has reported a 256% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for full year 2017. Details of this impressive performance was released recently in the audited financial result submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

