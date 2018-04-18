 FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Isco & Coutinho star - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Isco & Coutinho star – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Isco & Coutinho star
Goal.com
The two midfielders each starred for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, while Olivier Giroud, Wilfried Zaha and Vincent Kompany also make it in. Philippe Coutinho and Isco lead the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week, while both Vincent Kompany and
FIFA 18 TOTW 31 confirmed: FUT Team of the Week revealed – Coutinho, Isco, Zaha, GiroudExpress.co.uk
FIFA 18 TOTW 31 – FUT Team of the Week with Vincent Kompany, Philippe Coutinho and Olivier Giround revealedThe Sun
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW) #31 – April 18th 2018TheXboxHub (blog)
Daily Mail
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.