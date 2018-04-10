 FIFA appoint Nigerian Ayodeji Olarinoye as Doping Control Officer - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIFA appoint Nigerian Ayodeji Olarinoye as Doping Control Officer – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

FIFA appoint Nigerian Ayodeji Olarinoye as Doping Control Officer
Pulse Nigeria
Ayodeji Olarinoye play World football governing body FIFA have appointed a Nigerian doctor Ayodeji Olarinoye as a Doping control officer. (NFF). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter
FIFA appoints Nigerian medical doctor Doping Control OfficerThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.