FIFA Appoints Nigerian Medical Doctor Doping Control Officer — Nigeria Today

FIFA Appoints Nigerian Medical Doctor Doping Control Officer

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

A former medical doctor in the Nigerian U-17 football team, Dr Ayodeji Olarinoye, has been appointed Doping Control Officer (DCO) by the world soccer governing body, FIFA. Olarinoye, who graduated from the University of Ilorin, is now the country’s first FIFA doping control officer, the university’s weekly bulletin said on Tuesday. According to the publication, […]

