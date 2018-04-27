FIFA Bans Brazil Confederation President Marco Polo Del Nero For Life Over Bribes — Nigeria Today

FIFA Bans Brazil Confederation President Marco Polo Del Nero For Life Over Bribes

Fifa has banned Brazilian confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero from all football-related activity for life after he was found guilty of receiving bribes.

Marco Polo del Nero was suspended in December 2017 over allegations that he took inducements in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights.

The 76-year-old was charged by American authorities in 2015 over money-laundering allegations.

The one-time FIFA executive committee member, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

A statement from Fifa read: “The investigation against Mr Del Nero was opened on November 23 2015 and referred…. to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the Copa America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

“The adjudicatory chamber agreed with the recommendations of the investigatory chamber and found Mr Del Nero guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits), art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 15 (Loyalty), and art. 13 (General rules of conduct) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

awyers for Del Nero said there was no evidence against him. He can challenge the sanctions at FIFA’s appeal committee, then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Mr. Del Nero will appeal the decision and has the conviction that the punishment in a first instance will be reformed after the analysis of a court that is independent and not a subject of external interferences,” legal firm Bichara and Motta said in a statement.

Del Nero was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 in its sprawling investigation of international football corruption, and accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes linked to broadcasting contracts of competitions.

