FIFA, NFF, Chelsea celebrate Mikel at 31 — Nigeria Today

FIFA, NFF, Chelsea celebrate Mikel at 31

World football governing body, FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation and English Premier League club, Chelsea have sent congratulatory messages to Nigeria’s

captain, Mikel Obi on the occasion of his 31st birthday.Mikel was born in Jos, North Central part of Nigeria on April 22, 1987 and had also represented the cou

ntry at different youth levels (U-17, U-20 and U-23).He was part of the team that won the Africa Nations Cup title in South Africa in 2013 and captained the U-23 side that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.“ #HBD to Ingrid Vidal (27), @JasperC

illessen (29), @mikel_john_obi (31), @KAKA (36), Zoltan Gera (39), @MarkvanBommel6 (41) & Adrian Ilie (44),” FIFA tweeted o

n Sunday, celebrating Mikel and other football personalities including Brazil legend Kaka.“Happy Birthday @NGSuperEagles captain fantastic. Have a go

od one Mikel ,” the NFF wrote on their Twitter handle on Sunday.Similarly his former club, Chelsea with whom he won 11 major titles in 10 and half seasons, sent the Tiajin Teda of China midfielder birthday wishes.

“We also wish former Blue, John Mikel Obi, a very happy birthday today! ”, Chelsea tweeted.

