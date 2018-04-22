 FIFA, NFF, Chelsea Celebrate Mikel On 31st Birthday - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
FIFA, NFF, Chelsea Celebrate Mikel On 31st Birthday

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

FIFA, NFF, Chelsea Celebrate Mikel On 31st Birthday
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: World football governing body FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation and English Premier League club Chelsea have sent congratulatory messages to Nigeria captain Mikel Obi on the occasion of his 31st birthday, reports
