FIFA rule may dash Zlatan's 2018 World Cup dream - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FIFA rule may dash Zlatan's 2018 World Cup dream
Vanguard
FIFA rule may dash Zlatan's 2018 World Cup dream
Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be about to see his World Cup dreams dashed by a FIFA rule which prevents him from coming out of international retirement with Sweden. The former Manchester United striker, who is now on the books of the LA Galaxy of Major League …
