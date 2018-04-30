FIFA Threatens To Ban Nigeria, Including Super Eagles In Russia 2018 — Nigeria Today

FIFA Threatens To Ban Nigeria, Including Super Eagles In Russia 2018

World football governing body, FIFA has cautioned Nigeria that it would not consult with any of the parties fighting for the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before throwing the country out of the game if it found that a third party had been meddling in the nation’s football affairs.

The football community in Nigeria was thrown into a state of uneasy on Friday after a Supreme Court decision directing the parties fighting for the leadership of the NFF to go back to the Jos High court to sort out the suit filed by one of the parties claiming it is the right board to lead the federation.

Following the suit filed by the group loyal to Ambassador Chris Giwa, the world football governing body in 2016 banned all the parties involved in instituting the case, including Giwa, Muazu Suleiman, Effiong Johnson, Yahaya Adama and Sani Fema from all football related activities for five years.

The world body later extended the five-year ban to a worldwide ban following the Giwa group’s decision to take their case to the CAS.

In the FIFA letter to the NFF in 2016, the world body said, “In accordance with art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the five-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity imposed on the five officials to have worldwide effect.

“The relevant member association, as well as CAF has been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.

“Members of the media with questions relating to the substance of the decision are kindly requested to contact the NFF.”

FIFA, while reacting to Friday’s Supreme court decision on the issue, warned Nigeria at the weekend that it would not hesitate to throw the country out of world football, including stopping the Super Eagles from participating in the 2018 World Cup, Nigerian Guardian reports.

It also reminded Nigeria that the litigants in the case were banned from all football activities and therefore should not be seen meddling or taking part in anything related to the game.

The post FIFA Threatens To Ban Nigeria, Including Super Eagles In Russia 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

