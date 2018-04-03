Fight over Easter chicken’s droppings: Landlady slices 12-yr-old boy, mother with razor blade in Delta — Nigeria Today

Fight over Easter chicken’s droppings: Landlady slices 12-yr-old boy, mother with razor blade in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—Doctors at the Ughelli Central Hospital, Delta State, are battling to save the lives of a 12-year-old boy and his 38-year-old mother who said they were attacked by their landlady, simply identified as Mrs. Atalekor, with a razor blade.

The woman, Mrs. Onobrakpeya and her son, Emuobonuvie Onobrakpeya, were reportedly attacked at their Ufuoma community residence, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state over the droppings of a chicken to be used for the Easter celebration.

The allegation by the victims is coming just as the landlady’s husband, Mr. Prosper Atalekor, told Vanguard that it was his 10-year-old son that slashed the face and neck of the victims in defense of his mother, who was being beaten by the Onobrakpeyas.

Vanguard gathered that trouble between both families started when a chicken, bought by Efe Onobrakpeya, husband to the woman, soiled the veranda of the Atalekors, leading to a verbal confrontation which was followed by a free-for-all by the women.

Victim’s husband

Speaking on the incident yesterday, Efe said: “The chicken was tied outside. When it began to rain, my wife took it inside only for the chicken to excrete on the veranda. The landlady got angry and cut the face of my wife and son with a razor blade.

“I reported the matter to the Ughelli ‘B’ Division and the Divisional Police Officer gave me two policemen to effect the arrest of the woman, who went into hiding after the incident. But the policemen insisted I give them money before anything.”

Suspect’s husband

Absolving the landlady of blame, her husband, Atalekor, said: “The incident has been a recurring issue as the woman (Mrs. Onobrakpeya) feels she is bigger in size than my wife and always pounced on her whenever they clash.

“When this recent incident happened, she and her son attacked my wife and children, with the woman beating my wife and pulling her hair, her son was also hitting my wife with a plank.

“It was my 10-year-old son in trying to defend his mother that picked a razor blade and used it to cut the woman and the boy.

“My wife, too, was taken to the hospital as she sustained injuries.

The post Fight over Easter chicken’s droppings: Landlady slices 12-yr-old boy, mother with razor blade in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

