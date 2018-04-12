 Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Performance (Photos) — Nigeria Today
A young final year Nigerian student has died after he allegedly took two bottles of an insecticide called Sniper over poor academic results. The pharmacy student of the Delta State University, Abraka, has reportedly committed suicide after being chastised by his father over his poor academic performance. His father had allegedly visited him in school […]

