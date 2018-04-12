Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Performance (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Performance (Photos)

A young final year Nigerian student has died after he allegedly took two bottles of an insecticide called Sniper over poor academic results. The pharmacy student of the Delta State University, Abraka, has reportedly committed suicide after being chastised by his father over his poor academic performance. His father had allegedly visited him in school […]

The post Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Performance (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

