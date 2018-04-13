Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper (Photos)

Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper. A Pharmacy Student Of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Identified as Urumah Efe took his life yesterday taking two pack of sniper. The Suppose-final-Year Pharmacy Student was said to have taken his life after he was asked to probate for the …

The post Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper (Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

