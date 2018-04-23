Finally, FG, Labour flag-off public hearing on new national minimum wage Thursday — Nigeria Today

Finally, FG, Labour flag-off public hearing on new national minimum wage Thursday

Finally, the Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on the new national minimum wage will on Thursday, 26th April, 2018 flag-off the public hearing.

The exercise which will be conducted in six geopolitical zones of the federation, was aimed at encouraging public participation in exercise.

According to the Committee’s schedule, the exercise will take place between Thursday, 26th and Friday, 27th April, 2018 in Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Gombe, Kaduna, Lokoja, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), respectively.

“Towards consulting widely and ensuring stakeholders participation in the review of the National Minimum wage, the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage is scheduled to conduct public hearing in the six Geopolitical Zones of the country as well as the cities of Abuja and Lagos.

“The public hearing which commences on the 26th to 27th April 2018 will take place in Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Gombe, Kaduna, Lokoja, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory. Interested members of the public who wish to present memorandum are advised to bring copies to the various venues of the public hearing,” the Tripartite committee stated in a statement obtained by BusinessDay.

It will be recalled that subsequent to the demand of the Labour Unions for the review of the National Minimum Wage, President Muhammadu Buhari, inaugurated a tripartite committee to review the National Minimum Wage.

The Tripartite committee which has Amal Pepple as the Chairman and Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment as the Deputy Chairman.

Other members of the 30 member tripartite committee were drawn from the public sector, (Federal and State Governments) and the private sector made up of the largest private employer group, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME).

Representatives of Federal Government on the Committee are: Richard Egbule, Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (Secretary); Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister, Budget and Planning; Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance; Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Roy Ugo, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

State Governors who were nominated to represent Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are: Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun (South West); Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo (Souh East); Governor Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe (South East); Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers (South South); Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau (North Central) and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi (North West) as well as A. B. Okauru, NGF Director General as Observer.

Representatives or the Trade Union are: Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Peters Adeyemi; Kiri Mohammed; Amechi Asugwuni; Peter Ozo-Eson; Bobboi Bala Kaigama – President, Trade Union Congress (TUC); Sunday Olusoji Salako; Alade Bashir Lawal and Igwe Achese, President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Delegates from the Employers of labour are: Olusegun Oshinowo, Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Timothy Olawale; Chuma Nwankwo; Olubunmi Adekoje, Director General, Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI); Ahmed Ladan Gobir, Chairman, Manufacturers’ Association (MAN); Francis Oluwagbenro; Muheeba Dankaka, President, Kano Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Degun Agboade – President, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) respectively.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

