Financial expert urges Cross River indigenes to be wary of ponzy schemes — Nigeria Today

Financial expert urges Cross River indigenes to be wary of ponzy schemes

Emem Udoh, a financial expert, has cautioned indigenes of Cross River State to shun ponzy financial schemes and take advantage of credible investment opportunities which have revolutionalised the financial markets.

Udoh said the call has become imperative because of the fears and apprehension by many to key into the financial markets because of the loss of their hard-earned income through fraudulent financial schemes.

“The mentality of ponzi schemes such as the MMM is still in the minds of many Cross Riverians and Nigerians at large. I appreciate their fears. When you want to succeed in life, you move ahead. Every successful man, every successful politician failed yesterday. If you are serious, you strive to get up each time you fall. This is what makes you a real man,” he said.

Udoh made the remarks in Calabar during an exclusive interview with our correspondent on the advantages of the Bit Club, a financial outfit she described herself as an affiliate partner.

“Bit Club is an investment company different from networking which requires you to move from one level to another and no matter how smart you are, you can’t make it without bringing in people,” she said.

She explained that Bit Club is a platform which pays 300 percent weekly and monthly returns on investment and urged Cross River indigenes to take advantage of it.

“We trade on crypto currency”, she said, adding that apart from the high returns on investment [HRI], “it also affords you the opportunity to travel even outside the country without carrying cash about”.

Udoh urged Cross Riverians in particular and Nigerians at large to inquire more about these opportunities, key into Bit Club which she said came into Nigeria last year, adding that “this club is founded by professionals” and “has the potentials of transforming the economic fortunes of those who key into the scheme”.

MIKE ABANG Calabar

