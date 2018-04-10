Finidi, Adepoju, Amuneke connecting La Liga with Nigerian football - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Finidi, Adepoju, Amuneke connecting La Liga with Nigerian football – Pulse Nigeria
Finidi, Adepoju, Amuneke connecting La Liga with Nigerian football
Spanish first division La Liga are counting on the help of Super Eagles legends Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju and Emmanuel Amuneke to strengthen ties with Nigerian football. Finidi, Adepoju and Amuneke all played in the La Liga during their successful …
