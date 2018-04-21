Fire at NEMA warehouse in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Fire at NEMA warehouse in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warehouse in Ikeja, Lagos, was on Saturday razed by fire.

The South-West zonal spokesman of the agency, Mr. Farinloye Ibrahim, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the warehouse was used to keep relief materials.

“We don’t have many materials in the warehouse as at the time of the fire incident. We have few mattresses, foams and other few facilities. The fire started at 8:30 a.m.

“The damage was not much before the fire was put out. We cannot estimate as at now the cost of the materials burnt,” Ibrahim said.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, said a high tension cable fell on the roof of the warehouse and caused the fire.

Musibau said the Service’s timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby petrol filling station and other public buildings in the area.

“No casualties. We drew firemen from three stations to put out the fire. The firemen, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and police put out the fire,’’ he said.

NAN

