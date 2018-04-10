Fire destroys 25 rooms, 12 shops in llorin — Nigeria Today

Fire destroys 25 rooms, 12 shops in llorin

No less than 25 rooms belonging to different family members of Ola-Oti Compound and 12 shops were razed in an inferno that occurred in Kankatu area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Monday. An eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started around 2 a.m., on Monday. The witness […]

The post Fire destroys 25 rooms, 12 shops in llorin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

