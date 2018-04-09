Fire destroys rooms, shops in Ilorin — Nigeria Today

Fire destroys rooms, shops in Ilorin
No less than 25 rooms belonging to different family members of Ola-Oti Compound and 12 shops were razed in an inferno that occurred in Kankatu area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Monday. An eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started around 2 a.m.
