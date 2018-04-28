Fire Guts Trump’s Former Tower In Azerbaijan — Nigeria Today

Fire Guts Trump’s Former Tower In Azerbaijan

A fire broke out on Saturday in a high-rise that until recently had been a Trump-branded property in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The incident injured at least four people. Footage on social media showed flames shooting out of the windows and smoke billowing from the 33-floor building, which is still under construction. the New […]

