 Fire Guts Trump’s Former Tower In Azerbaijan — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fire Guts Trump’s Former Tower In Azerbaijan

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A fire broke out on Saturday in a high-rise that until recently had been a Trump-branded property in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The incident injured at least four people. Footage on social media showed flames shooting out of the windows and smoke billowing from the 33-floor building, which is still under construction. the New […]

The post Fire Guts Trump’s Former Tower In Azerbaijan appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.