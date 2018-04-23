 Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Rubber warehouse in west Sumatra was on fire today, April 23,2018. According to report fire fighters tried to extinguish fire at the rubber warehouse in Indonesia. No casualties were reported so far

The post Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.