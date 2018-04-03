 Fire will burn your enemies – Majek Fashek tells Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today
Fire will burn your enemies – Majek Fashek tells Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Legendary Nigerian musician, Majek Fashek, has lambasted those he described as enemies of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye. The singer took to his Instagram page to pray for the fire of God on those allegedly persecuting the lawmaker. The Nigeria Police Force recently declared the Senator and Alhaji Mohammed Audu wanted for refusing to […]

