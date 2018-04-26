Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges — Nigeria Today

Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges

Bianca Iboma

Security Solutions Provider, Hamgad Security Services, has launched a devise it said would help to complement the war against security challenges.

The electronic device consists of security, surveillance and safety sections.

The company launched the product, in Lagos State, to mark it sixth anniversary of operations.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Hammed Ibrahim, said the mission of the company was to make Nigeria a safe place for both Nigerians and foreigners and to be the destination for high end security and safety, by providing this immediate solutions the average Nigerian to feel safe.

Said he, “We all understand that security is a major drawback in Nigeria and it has created a vacuum for us to come in and solve the problem which is why we have launched out this equipment for sales. We are planning on diversifying security to capture the entire market space in Nigeria”.

He, however, advised that the present state of the country requires an upgrade to battery and technological powered-safety equipment rather than depending solely on man power.

He continued, “Technology has advanced that one can personally protect oneself even without hiring a security guard,one can get to monitor one’s home or office from a distance, one. can get to open the door via a mobile phone and even in an emergency situation, one can be sure of getting details of an occurrence by planting equipment at strategic points without visiting the venue . This is the kind of solutions the country needs at the moment which is what we are investing in”, he stressed.

Speaking on operational challenges, he said, “We have been in business for six years but the story is not all good. The unfriendly business environment has posed a lot of threats to our operations. However, our determination to make Nigeria a safe place for locals and foreigners has kept us going. As much as Nigerians are trying to adopt to this innovation they can actually do better because many people are yet to come to the reality of using technology to combat security breaches,” he emphasised.

As part of the expansion plans the CEO explained that the firm which presently runs its sales department would be diversifying to services and alarm centres soonest.

“Our next phase of action is to get the service department operational. ,This will cover man power security like security guards,security drivers, event security e.t.c. The alarm centre will handle the technical fields where we can monitor equipment remotely and attend to other technical issues.

“We are also strengthening our presence in the country. We are expanding our store in Lagos and plans are underway to open our Abuja and Port-Harcourt offices,” he added.

