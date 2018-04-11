Firm seeks U.S partnership to develop national economy — Nigeria Today

Firm seeks U.S partnership to develop national economy

An indigenous oil firm in the Niger Delta Region, Belemaoil Producing Limited, has requested the partnership of the United States to develop the national economy.

Founder and President of Belemaoil, Jack-Rich Tein, made the appeal yesterday when the United States Consul General, John Bray, paid him a courtesy visit with some delegates of US in His Headquarters office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tein said, partnership with the US investors need to be encouraged as it would harness the available resources and also give youths the platform to design a great future for themselves.

The Belemaoil boss, disclosed that the partnership would be inform of promoting technologies, programmes, strategies among others, which according to him, would develop the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.Tein said, “We believe strongly that the bold step in collaborating with the US would develop and enhance human capacity and develop our national economy “

He disclosed that the firm has submitted a request letter to the US Commercial Department to establish a Business Liaison Office in Port Harcourt to foster strategic economic growth.He explained that the establishment of such an office would effectively coordinate the US-Commercial Department activities within the Niger-Delta.

He added, “Port Harcourt is West Africa’s economic hub for oil and gas investment which operates over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s economy. The city is also the heart of the Niger-Delta, which is Nigeria’s treasure base. Therefore, such US Commercial presence will greatly foster economic and diplomatic cohesion.

“The essence of the partnership is to strengthen existing relationship with the United State and create more value for mutual benefits through collaboration in such areas as; trainings and workshops, yearly attendance of OTC conference, etc.

Others include, “Technical Partnerships, procurement of equipment, materials and spare parts, acquisition of state-of-the-art technology support home economy.”

He assured the firm would do its best with the state government to make the environment business friendly by ensuring a safe and secured environment.In his response, the United States Consul General, John Bray, assured the willingness of the US investors to partner with the firm to bring growth and development to the nation but insisted that for foreign investment to thrive in the country, government must provide incentives and security for investors.

He said, “one of the most challenges we know is that elections in Rivers state is usually marred with violence and not free and fair, if you want investment, let’s have free and fair, non violent election.“Government should make the city investors friendly, provide security and the necessary incentives “ Bray added.

