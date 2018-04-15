Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market

Guardian (blog)

Promoters of Veritas Kapital Assurance have advised stakeholders in the insurance sector to take advantage of the nation's population to strengthen insurance market and deepen its penetration. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Veritas Assurance …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

