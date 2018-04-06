Firms partner to launch DubaiLagos workshop to support entrepreneurs — Nigeria Today

Firms partner to launch DubaiLagos workshop to support entrepreneurs

Smart Zones UAE has collaborated with Damac Properties to launch DubaiLagos Workshop to encourage entrepreneurs and property investors on business setup and property investment opportunities in Dubai, UAE.

Smart Zones UAE, which helps individuals get a proper and easy company registration in Dubai, UAE, and DAMAC Properties, a luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties provider, concluded arrangements to hold the workshop on April 15 , in Lagos.

In terms of economy, Dubai is one of the most progressive cities on the planet. The Brookings Institution, a think-tank located in Washington DC, released a report that detailed the top cities in terms of leading economic growth for their respective nations — Dubai came in at fifth in 2014, a large improvement on its previous rank of 18.

This drastic improvement was largely credited to the 4.7 annual increases in employment.

While the national increase in gross domestic product per capita was 1.6 percent, Dubai achieved an impressive 4.5 percent increase. These figures make it unsurprising to see how many investors are considering setting up a business or registering a company within Dubai.

To further entice offshore company registration in Dubai, several free zones have been established to provide investor with lower costs through unique economic regulations and benefits.

These economic hubs were introduced by the government to draw new investment and stimulate the economy.

Setting up a free zone company allows investors operate within one of the most rapidly growing economies in the world, and there are nearly limitless investment opportunities available with the local economy and markets experiencing massive growth.

With the Expo 2020 approaching and with many mega projects in the pipeline, Dubai continues to be an attractive option for real estate investors. With seemingly limitless potential, Dubai has overtaken cities like London as the most preferred property investment location for 2017.

“If you have taken the decision to invest in Dubai real estate, your next step is to decide the type of property you want to buy. Depending on your budget, you can look into purchasing from various property types available, such as apartments, villas, townhouses and land. However, apartments hold great appeal as they suit a broad spectrum of budgets and requirements,” an organiser of the workshop, said in a statement.

