Firms Remit N139bn Into Pension Accounts In 12 Months — Nigeria Today

Firms Remit N139bn Into Pension Accounts In 12 Months

Companies in the private sector remitted the sum of N139 billion into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 428,675 workers, growing the pension assets to N7.51 trillion as at the end 2017, LEADERSHIP investigations have revealed. This means the firms remitted the monthly pension contributions of their employees throughout last year, thereby complying with the […]

