 FIRS, EFCC reveal plan against tax defaulters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIRS, EFCC reveal plan against tax defaulters

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to jointly go after individuals and organisations who refuse to pay the right taxes. During a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler, said the agencies will also target taxpayers who […]

FIRS, EFCC reveal plan against tax defaulters

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.