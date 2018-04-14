 FIRS Recover N29bn From Withholding Tax/VAT In 5 Months — Nigeria Today
FIRS Recover N29bn From Withholding Tax/VAT In 5 Months

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The management teams of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say they     have recovered the sum of N29 billion withholding tax from banks and other financial institutions in the country between November 2017 and March 2018. FIRS said the partnership will beam searchlights on defaulting taxpayers who […]

