 FIRS seals 19 firms over unpaid taxes - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIRS seals 19 firms over unpaid taxes – The Punch

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

FIRS seals 19 firms over unpaid taxes
The Punch
The Federal Inland Revenue has sealed 19 companies over their alleged failure to fulfil their tax obligations. In Lagos, the FIRS enforcement team on Wednesday sealed the premises of Seabulk Offshore Operations Nigeria Limited at 11A, Grace Anjos Drive
Unpaid taxes: FIRS seals 19 companiesThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.