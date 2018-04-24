First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia – The Eagle Online
First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia
Each winner will be entitled to take a partner along for a five-day all-expense paid trip to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup event. By The Eagle Online On Apr 24, 2018. Share. In partnership with Visa International, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has …
