First “Big Brother Naija” winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽 — Nigeria Today

 First "Big Brother Naija" winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽
First “Big Brother Naija” winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Katung Aduwak, winner of the first season of “Big Brother Naija,” has welcomed a baby boy. Aduwak shared the news on his Twitter, writing that his life has changed forever. He wrote: Life for me as I know it is over…today is the 1st day of the rest of my life.I gladly welcome this new […]

