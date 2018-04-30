 First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday – USA TODAY

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


USA TODAY

First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday
USA TODAY
For Juror No. 1 in Bill Cosby's retrial, it was the comedian/actor's own admission that he drugged women that helped the juror determine Cosby was guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The seven men and five women of the Cosby retrial
Cosby Jury Says Accuser's Credibility, Not #MeToo, Led to Guilty VerdictNew York Times
Bill Cosby's talk of quaaludes led to conviction, says jurorCBC.ca
Commentary: Everyone Loved Bill Cosby. Did His Brand Cover His Crimes?Fortune
Page Six –Washington Post –Vox –The Nation Newspaper
all 305 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.