First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
First Cosby juror explains his vote; the rest could be named publicly by Tuesday
USA TODAY
For Juror No. 1 in Bill Cosby's retrial, it was the comedian/actor's own admission that he drugged women that helped the juror determine Cosby was guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The seven men and five women of the Cosby retrial …
Cosby Jury Says Accuser's Credibility, Not #MeToo, Led to Guilty Verdict
Bill Cosby's talk of quaaludes led to conviction, says juror
Commentary: Everyone Loved Bill Cosby. Did His Brand Cover His Crimes?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!