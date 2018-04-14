 First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched - Fin24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched – Fin24

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Fin24

First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched
Fin24
Cape Town – Silulo Ulutho Technologies has launched a first-of-its-kind incubation programme for township-based businesses at Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain. The hub will offer the hiring of offices, as well as boardroom and training rooms, and will
10 Challenges One Faces Before Quitting Their Job And Becoming An EntrepreneurMensXP.com
Want to Know the Future of Work? Listen to the Thousands of Teenage Entrepreneurs Descending on New YorkInc.com
MBHS junior wins Junior Entrepreneur ChallengeDaily Bulldog
TheChronicleHerald.ca –Guardian (blog) –The Southeast Sun
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.