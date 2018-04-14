First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched – Fin24
First incubation programme for township entrepreneurs launched
Cape Town – Silulo Ulutho Technologies has launched a first-of-its-kind incubation programme for township-based businesses at Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain. The hub will offer the hiring of offices, as well as boardroom and training rooms, and will …
