 First photos from the Church wedding of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona to DJ Caise — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First photos from the Church wedding of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona to DJ Caise

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Xerona Church wedding

The church wedding of Xerona, daughter of former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke to her fiance, Derin Phillips aka DJ Caise, took place at the Olive Tree Parish, RCCG Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Distinguished guests were present at the matrimonial event. Nigerian entertainers, Ice-Prince Zamani and Niyola were also present at the occasion.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post First photos from the Church wedding of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona to DJ Caise appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.