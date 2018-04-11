First products from Facebook’s secret Building 8 lab could target Echo Show — Nigeria Today

First products from Facebook’s secret Building 8 lab could target Echo Show
Amazon has lots, Google has three, and Apple has one. Now Facebook looks as if it’s about to launch its own smart speakers, with two display-equipped devices expected land in July.
The post First products from Facebook’s secret Building 8 lab could target Echo Show appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!