 First Time Player Wins N7.7million on BetKing — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First Time Player Wins N7.7million on BetKing

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A punter who played for the first time on the fastest growing sports betting platform, BetKing has recently won a huge sum of N7.7million using the platform. The winner who goes by the name of Prince Chukwuemeka shared his excitement over the weekend as he was contacted by representatives in Anambra state. According to Kingmaker, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.