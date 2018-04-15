FirstBank MD and Managment team visit the Olofa of Offa - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today

FirstBank MD and Managment team visit the Olofa of Offa – Nairametrics
|
FirstBank MD and Managment team visit the Olofa of Offa
Nairametrics
FirstBank MD/CEO, Dr Adesola Adeduntan and other members of FirstBank Executive management team recently paid a visit to the Olofa of Offa, HRH Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi, Okikiola Esuwoye II following the recent armed robbery incident in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!