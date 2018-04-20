 FirstBank MD/CEO Leads Conversation on an Empowered Continent at LSE Africa Summit 2018 - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FirstBank MD/CEO Leads Conversation on an Empowered Continent at LSE Africa Summit 2018 – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments

FirstBank MD/CEO Leads Conversation on an Empowered Continent at LSE Africa Summit 2018
Naija247news
First Bank of Nigeria Limited is partnering with The London School of Economics (LSE) to present the fifth LSE Annual Africa Summit with the theme 'Africa at Work: Educated. Employed. Empowered'. The summit presents the opportunity to discuss the spate

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.