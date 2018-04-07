 Fish out our son's killers, Ogoni monarchs beg Buratai - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fish out our son’s killers, Ogoni monarchs beg Buratai – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Fish out our son's killers, Ogoni monarchs beg Buratai
The Punch
Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai looks on at the headquaters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State. Photo: AFP. Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt. The people of Taabaa community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers
Investigate how our son died; Rivers community tasks to BurataiVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.