Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors — Nigeria Today

 Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors
Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Fitbit will partner with Google Cloud in an effort to share users’ medical data directly with doctors as part of an ongoing effort to raise the company’s profile in the health care field.

