Five arrested as police bust illegal brewery — Nigeria Today

Five arrested as police bust illegal brewery

The police yesterday uncovered an illegal brewery where malt drinks, stout and spirits are produced.

Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal led detectives and reporters to the ‘brewery’ located at Igba Afa, Igbogbo-Bayeku in Ikorodu.

Five persons were apprehended.

He said the police uncovered the place following tip-off from residents. He said it was another success story of community partnership.

Edgal said samples of the drinks would be sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as well as DNA laboratory for analysis.

He said: “Right here we have an illegal distillery where stout, malt and ethanol are produced. These drinks are produced in very unhygienic conditions.

“The important lesson here is that we must be vigilant. You will recall that we recently paraded an elderly man who was selling all sorts of adulterated drinks in Mushin. I had called on Lagosians to be vigilant and to pass information to their local police promptly, to ensure we identify places like these and destroy them.

“The truth is that Lagosians can only be productive if they are healthy. Most people who drink these things that are produced in unhygienic conditions, without NAFDAC certification get ill.

“Those producing it are not qualified to do so and so, they are generally giving residents poison to drink. More worrisome is that they package them as if they were produced by reputable brands in beverages. There is need for additional vigilance.

“We are going to take samples of each of the drinks being concocted here and send to NAFDAC, DNA laboratory at Lagos Island for analysis. The place has been sealed and no further activities would be carried out here.

“Furthermore, the five suspects arrested would be investigated. Our preliminary findings revealed that the drinks are not being bottled here. Trucks usually come here, load and take them to another location where they are packaged.

“So, we want to extend our investigation and discover those areas so that we round up all those behind it. For that reason, the suspects would not be available for interview and their identities would not be disclosed.

“It is gratifying that people’s confidence in the police is waxing stronger. Community policing, partnership is based on trust. The fact that we are getting information from every nook and cranny attests to this renewed trust in the police.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to residents to know their neighbours and be mindful of the activities going on around them. Policing is everyone’s business.”

The post Five arrested as police bust illegal brewery appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

