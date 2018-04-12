Five Corp members to repeat service year, others gets extension — Nigeria Today

Five Corp members to repeat service year, others gets extension

The National Youth Service Corp scheme has revealed that about five Corp members of 2017 Batch A Stream I are to repeat their service year in Katsina State while 10 others got their service year extended.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda disclosed this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the Passing Out Parade, POP of the 2017 Batch A Stream 1 in the state.

Hajiya Sanda said the NYSC members were found wanting in offences such as absconding, traveling without permission from the authorities in charge.

The coordinator also it four of it Corp members to different ailments which it claimed that the Corp members battled with before it came for service. Hajiya Sanda said about 30 of the Corp members distinguished themselves during the NYSC year and are to get awards of cash from the state government.

Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the award is to demonstrate it gratitude to Corp members who distinguished themselves and have contributed significantly to the development of the state.

The Governor represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development and Chairman, Katsina NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil Aminu, said the government act is to encourage other serving corps members to step up effort in leaving indelible marks in the communities where they served.

