Five NYSC Members Kidnapped On Their Way To Lagos From Katsina — Nigeria Today

Five NYSC Members Kidnapped On Their Way To Lagos From Katsina

Five NYSC Members Kidnapped yesterday alongside other travelers who were going to Lagos from Katsina yesterday, 18th April 2017. The 18- sitter bus in which they were traveling was said to have been hijacked by the gun men who have since contacted the parents of one of the corps’ member to demand a 50 million naira …

