Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega
Daily Nation
A five-storey building under construction collapsed Tuesday night in a residential estate in Kakamega town, damaging nearby homes. Kakamega police boss, Joseph Chebii, said there were no injuries reported during the incident at Jua Kali estate. NARROW …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!