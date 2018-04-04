Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Five-storey building collapses in Kakamega

Daily Nation

A five-storey building under construction collapsed Tuesday night in a residential estate in Kakamega town, damaging nearby homes. Kakamega police boss, Joseph Chebii, said there were no injuries reported during the incident at Jua Kali estate. NARROW …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

