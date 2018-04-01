Five tips to help you make the most of reading to your children - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

Five tips to help you make the most of reading to your children – ABC Online



ABC Online Five tips to help you make the most of reading to your children

ABC Online

Reading to your child is one of the most successful ways of instilling a love of reading in them. But in our recent study, more than one-quarter of primary school-aged respondents claimed they were never read to at home. Children typically enjoy being …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

