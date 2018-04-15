FLASH | APC Announces New Website, @Twitter Account [@OfficialAPCNg] — Nigeria Today

FLASH | APC Announces New Website, @Twitter Account [@OfficialAPCNg]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the debut of its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts. A statement on Sunday signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi listed the party’s official platforms as follows:

Website: www.officialapcng.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/

YouTube: Official APC Nigeria

“The newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content. This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.

“APC’s new website will be regularly updated with news on Party accomplishments and events.

“Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the APC on the listed social media accounts”, the statement said.

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL.

