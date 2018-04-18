 Flash: Hoodlums Attack Senate, Takes Mace (What Really Happened!) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Flash: Hoodlums Attack Senate, Takes Mace (What Really Happened!)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Hoodlums Take Away Senate Mace – Full Report. Unidentified hoodlums, this morning, invaded the National Assembly, carting away the Senate Mace. Read full report below. As reported by Daily Sun, A group of unidentified men have broken into the National Assembly building in Abuja, making away with the mace. We are yet to confirm the …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Flash: Hoodlums Attack Senate, Takes Mace (What Really Happened!) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.