 FLASH: Imo Govt Finally Rewards Miracle As “Education Ambassador” (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FLASH: Imo Govt Finally Rewards Miracle As “Education Ambassador” (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in BBNaija, Politics | 0 comments

Miracle Becomes Education Ambassador In Imo. Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 Reality TV show, Miracle Ikechukwu, who is from Imo State has been reportedly named Imo “Education Ambassador”. Details below. Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has said he wants the state to …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – FLASH: Imo Govt Finally Rewards Miracle As “Education Ambassador” (Photos) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.