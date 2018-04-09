FLASH | Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 Persons in Fresh Plateau Attack — Nigeria Today

FLASH | Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 Persons in Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than seven persons have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in a relaxation centre at Nding community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun reports that the incident which occurred at about 9:30p.m. on Sunday night, claimed the lives of six men and a woman who hawks at the relaxation spot where the villagers usually take local drinks.

Eyewitness disclosed that the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen who invaded the relaxation spot with sporadic gun shots and killed seven persons while several other persons were running in different directions for safety.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Matthias Terna, confirmed that five persons were killed by suspected gunmen and three others were injured.

He said his office had not been furnish with detail of the attack and promise to inform our reporter as soon as he get the details.

Terna noted that a mining well also killed two persons on Saturday in Wase Local Government Area of the state. He gave their names as Safianu Yinusa from Kangial villages, Dengi Kanam LGA and Usman Abdullahi of Gwaram village of Bashar District of Wase LGA.

Member representing Barkin-Ladi State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, has condemned the killing on the seven persons and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), member representing Jos South Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also described the attack as ‘barbaric and unfortunate’.

He said the fresh killing came at a time that the Local Government is celebrating the returned of peace after decades of attacks and violent.

Pwajok urged the people to remain law abiding and report any suspicious persons or movement of strange persons in the community to security the agencies.

He condoled the families of the deceased persons and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the lost.

