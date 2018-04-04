Flavour adds garnishing as Rangers hit Yobe 3-0 — Nigeria Today

Flavour adds garnishing as Rangers hit Yobe 3-0

It was double delight at the Cathedral on Wednesday as soccer fans who had trooped out in their numbers to watch Rangers International take on visiting Yobe stars did not only enjoy the match but also had the benefit of having one of the wave making musicians in their midst.

Popular singer and songwriter Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli otherwise called Flavour was among the sports loving fans that turned out to watch the match that saw Rangers pocket three points and three goals.

Flavour who probably planned to step in just to enjoy the show was however spotted on the stand with many of his fans hailing the Na Abania exponent. The club did not also fail to thank the musician whose brand of music hip-pop garnished with high life and everything in between has become a must play at most social gatherings especially at weddings where the brides insist on special numbers like’ Ada- Ada’ to mention just that.

Rangers gave their fans a lot to cheer about posting an emphatic 3-0 victory. Ajani Ibrahim accounted for two of the goals while Bright Silas sealed the third goal.

In other midweek matches decided today, Rivers United beat Heartland of Owerri 2-0 Kano Pillars hammered Ifeanyi Ubah 4-0 in Kano,while Sunshine stars shared points with visiting Kwara United after a 2-2 draw. Nasarawa United handed Kastina United a 2-1 defeat.

The post Flavour adds garnishing as Rangers hit Yobe 3-0 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

